PolkaCover (CVR) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00069148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.72 or 0.07476859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.45 or 0.99993158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007670 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

