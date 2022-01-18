Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,550 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.5% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $389,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,751,633. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

