Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 100,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $37,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 164.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. 23,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,410. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

