New Gold (TSE:NGD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

TSE:NGD traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,024. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.82.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

