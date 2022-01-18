Insider Buying: Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Acquires 7,002 Shares of Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($68,214.33).

Shares of Team17 Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 724 ($9.88). 604,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($5.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 880 ($12.01). The company has a market cap of £951.86 million and a P/E ratio of 42.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 722.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 756.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TM17 shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.72) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.72) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 1,000 ($13.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.60) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 823.88 ($11.24).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

