Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 532,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,515,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Halliburton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 224,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,013,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

