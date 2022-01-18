US Bancorp DE Sells 43,307 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,307 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Mills were worth $133,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.