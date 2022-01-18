Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 54.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 9,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.