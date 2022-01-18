Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,870. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.