Davidson Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MSCI traded down $8.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

