Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 188,877 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,877 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 2,771.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

FOX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 134,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

