OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

SWKS stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.74. 24,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,210. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

