Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Cut by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.42. 15,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,260. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

