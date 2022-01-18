Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.16

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.16 and last traded at $80.17, with a volume of 20299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after acquiring an additional 297,047 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

