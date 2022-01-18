$456.03 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post sales of $456.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

