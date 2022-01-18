Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.74.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $161.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.66 and a 200-day moving average of $219.42. Etsy has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

