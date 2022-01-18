-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 608.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

