Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.22 Million

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report sales of $485.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.00 million to $491.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $379.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,670. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.