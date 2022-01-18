PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.05

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

