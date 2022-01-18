Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.93

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 12807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.