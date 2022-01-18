Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.75

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 10994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

