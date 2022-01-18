Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 11280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

