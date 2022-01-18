Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.36

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 11291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

