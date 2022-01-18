Somerville Kurt F Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar stock opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

