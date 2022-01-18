Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.92.

LOW stock opened at $243.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

