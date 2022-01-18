Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OUST traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 39,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,620. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $532,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ouster by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 22.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OUST. Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.