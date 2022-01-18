Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyren by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cyren by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYRN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cyren has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.19.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

