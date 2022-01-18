UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 490,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of UMH traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,290. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

