Rice Partnership LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 486,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,477,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 49,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 14,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

XOM traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. 377,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,435,850. The company has a market cap of $311.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $72.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.