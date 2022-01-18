Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.28% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.35. 1,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $172.95 and a 52-week high of $220.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

