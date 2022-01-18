Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 350 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,350,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 228,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,875,430. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

