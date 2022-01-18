Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.84. 407,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,587,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $351.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.