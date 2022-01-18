DeHive Price Hits $0.60 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $503,895.78 and $319,319.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00059194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.43 or 0.07474645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,411.91 or 0.99644589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007640 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

