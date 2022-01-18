Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

