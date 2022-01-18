Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

