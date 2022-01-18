Brokerages Expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TMC the metals.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13).

Several research firms recently commented on TMC. Wedbush began coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TMC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 15,500 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 811,895 shares of company stock worth $1,642,700.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

