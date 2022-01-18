Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $73.37 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $73,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

JPM stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

