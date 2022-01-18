Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 828,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $51,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

CNC stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

