CI Investments Inc. Has $169.86 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,399 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $169,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.44. 9,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,450. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.