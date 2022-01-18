CI Investments Inc. Has $130.81 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,485 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $130,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

FISV stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. 62,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

