CI Investments Inc. Buys 587,715 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Berry Global Group worth $112,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,811,000 after acquiring an additional 347,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.