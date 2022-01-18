CI Investments Inc. Buys 5,956 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,308,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $96,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.01.

SNAP stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 746,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,901,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $13,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,015 shares of company stock worth $75,561,772 in the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

