Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the period. iHeartMedia makes up approximately 1.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $33,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

