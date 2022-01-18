Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post sales of $38.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.97 million. Limoneira posted sales of $38.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $205.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $214.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $238.68 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $255.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,350. The stock has a market cap of $267.98 million, a P/E ratio of -65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -130.43%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

