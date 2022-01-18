Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,106,700 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 1,905,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of IFNNF traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

