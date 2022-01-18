Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,140. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after buying an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 38,456 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

