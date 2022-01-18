Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Decreases By 42.8%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 40,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.92.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

