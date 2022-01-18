Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. increased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 100.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 178,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,620. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.