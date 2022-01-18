Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.14

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
