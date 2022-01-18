Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.14

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

