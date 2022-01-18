Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in December

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Topcon has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

